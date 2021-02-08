FEMA asking relief applicants for any updated information

BILOXI, Miss. (WDAM) – For those in Mississippi eligible for federal disaster relief in the wake of Hurricane Zeta, the Federal Emergency Management Agency is offering a piece of advice: Let FEMA know where to reach you.
FEMA is asking that current contact information be given and to be aware that phone calls from the agency may appear to come from unidentified numbers.
FEMA may need to call some applicants in George, Greene, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson and Stone counties to conduct a remote home inspection in order to be able to continue processing their submission for assistance.
FEMA also may contact applicants to obtain more information.
The deadline to register for federal disaster assistance is March 1.
If there are changes in an applicant’s phone number, current address, banking and/or insurance information, FEMA needs to know or important telephone calls or correspondence may be missed.
Information can be updated in several ways:
- Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov
- Use the FEMA app for smartphones
- Call 800-621-3362 (TTY 800-462-7585).
Multilingual operators are available. The toll-free numbers are open from 6 a.m. to midnight, seven days a week.
When calling, agency specialists will have the applicant’s FEMA registration number, telephone number and address of the damaged property. They may ask the applicant for the first four digits of their FEMA registration number.
They will not ask for money; there is no charge to apply for FEMA assistance.
If suspicious about a caller, contact the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 (TTY 800-462-7585) to verify the call came from the agency.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.