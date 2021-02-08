1 Colorado man dead, 6 injured in Sunday morning head-on collision

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An head-on collision claimed the life of a Colorado man and injured six other people in Perry County early Sunday morning.
According to Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop J Sgt. Travis Luck, troopers responded to the crash on U.S. Highway 98 east of Wingate Road at 1:09 a.m.
It was revealed during the investigation that a Subaru sports utility vehicle, driven by 39-year-old Shane Hardy, of Estes Park, Co., was traveling east in the westbound lanes of U.S. 98 and collied into a Jeep Wrangler, driven by Walter Miralda, who was driving west.
Hardy was pronounced dead at the scene and passenger, Erin Caldiero, 39, Estes Park, Co., was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Miralda and four other passengers were all transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries.
MHP is continuing its investigation of the crash.
