Bill to crack down on street racing clears Senate committee, could be voted on Monday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A bill that could help cut down on street racing in Jackson could be voted out of the Senate on Monday.
S.B. 2788 is slated to be brought to the floor for a vote on February 8, according to a calendar found on the Senate webpage.
Legislation must pass out of the Senate by Thursday for it to be taken up in House.
If passed, the bill would give the Mississippi Highway Patrol the authority to patrol interstate corridors in Jackson, Biloxi, and other larger municipalities.
Currently, state statute limits the highway patrol to interstate corridors in municipalities of 15,000 or fewer.
It was introduced by members of the Jackson delegation in response to a street racing incident that occurred on New Year’s night.
That night, southbound lanes along I-55 in the North Jackson/Fondren areas were blocked for about an hour by teens racing and doing donuts.
The Department of Public Safety, which is headquartered off of Woodrow Wilson Avenue, did not respond to the scene and legally could not.
S.B. 2788 would amend that law to allow troopers to run radar in cities with populations greater than 15,000 and would require those cities to notify the highway patrol of “any road blockages or emergencies occurring on” federal highways.
“Basically, the current law prohibits running radar in cities of more than 15,000,” said District 29 Sen. David Blount. “We removed that provision so they can run radar anywhere in Mississippi.”
Authors include Blount and Sens. John Horhn, Hillman Frazier, Sollie Norwood and Walter Michel.
Meanwhile, a bill that would make illegal drag racing and willfully obstructing the flow of traffic felonies died in the House Judiciary B Committee.
