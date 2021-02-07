Skies get partly cloudy overnight Sunday in Pine Belt

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - It is going to be partly cloudy overnight with lows in the upper 30s.
During the day Monday look for mostly cloudy skies with highs in the lower to mid-60s. Not as cold Monday night with lows in the lower 50s.
On Tuesday there is a 40 percent chance for mainly light rain with highs in the upper 60s.
On Wednesday expect mostly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 70s. There is a 40 percent chance for showers and a slight chance for thunderstorms as well. Showers likely and a possible thunderstorm is expected Wednesday night with lows in the lower 60s. The chance for rain is 60 percent.
On Thursday look for a good chance for showers and thunderstorms with highs in the lower 70s. The chance for rain is 70 percent. It turns cooler Thursday night with lows in the mid-40s. partly cloudy skies are expected on Friday as much cooler air moves into the Pine Belt with highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with lows in the mid to upper 30s.
Saturday will be chilly with highs in the lower to mid-50s and lows in the upper 20s to around 30. Sunday looks mostly sunny with highs in the lower 50s.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.