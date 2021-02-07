Rakeem Nunez-Roches joins list of former Golden Eagles to appear in the Super Bowl

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The game of football seems to reach every corner of the world when the Super Bowl rolls around each year.
The sport certainly made an impression on 8-year-old Rakeem Nunez-Roches in Belize.
He grew up to be a nose tackle in the National Football League and on Sunday will become the first Belize-born athlete to play in a Super Bowl. It’s a long journey that wouldn’t be possible without a pivotal pitstop in Hattiesburg.
Larry Fedora recruited Nunez-Roches to Southern Miss out of Phenix City, Alabama and turned the 6-foot-2, 300-pound beast into a Conference USA All-freshman.
After helping the Golden Eagles capture the 2011 C-USA Championship, Nunez-Roches endured the infamous 0-12 and 1-11 seasons before Todd Monken took over the program in 2014.
“They gave me that love and that push and that drive that I needed coming in my freshman year in college,” Nunez-Roches said. “And then from there, I just took it and ran with it. Didn’t really know I’d be in the NFL. I just knew I loved playing football at that moment. As I grew as a person and as a player, I really put my all into football. To be here six years later, I couldn’t imagine it. I dream it a lot but I couldn’t imagine it really happening. It’s surreal. Sometimes I wake up and really can’t believe that I’m here. But I know I worked my tail off to be here so I deserve it.”
Drafted in the sixth round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs, Nunez-Roches will be their opponent on Sunday in his third season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The former Golden Eagle has appeared in all 16 games this season with 11 starts – including all three road playoff victories. He’s recorded 20 tackles and three quarterback hurries.
Nunez-Roches becomes the 17th former USM player to appear in a Super Bowl and third in the last two years.
“Southern Miss got some hard-knock football players,” Nunez-Roches said. “They go under the radar but they will outwork anybody on this planet. I’ll take my guys over anybody, any day. Southern Miss, we work hard. There’s talent out there and our motto is Southern Miss to the top…We live by that.”
The Kansas City Chiefs battle the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV on Sunday at 5:30 p.m. in Tampa Bay, Florida.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.