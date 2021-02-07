Rakeem Nunez-Roches joins list of former Golden Eagles to appear in the Super Bowl

“They gave me that love and that push and that drive that I needed coming in my freshman year in college,” Nunez-Roches said. “And then from there, I just took it and ran with it. Didn’t really know I’d be in the NFL. I just knew I loved playing football at that moment. As I grew as a person and as a player, I really put my all into football. To be here six years later, I couldn’t imagine it. I dream it a lot but I couldn’t imagine it really happening. It’s surreal. Sometimes I wake up and really can’t believe that I’m here. But I know I worked my tail off to be here so I deserve it.”