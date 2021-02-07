New vaccine site to open Feb. 13-14 at C.E. Roy Center

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg is partnering with Forrest General Hospital and Hattiesburg Clinic to open a new COVID-19 vaccination site.
Free Pfizer vaccines will be administered at the C.E. Roy Community Center, on Feb. 13 and Feb. 14, from 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.
They’ll be given on a first-come, first-serve basis, only to people 65 and over or those with underlying health issues.
About 250 vaccines will be provided each day.
“It’s very important that the underserved, people who have challenges signing up to get a vaccination, who meet the criteria, to come in to get vaccinated to help to fight this pandemic,” said Jawauna Stewart, a hospital medicine physician at Hattiesburg Clinic.
“We’ve assembled a team of volunteers from both Hattiesburg Clinic and Forrest General, with pharmacists, nurses, physicians, who’ll be on staff next weekend to help the event,” said Bryan Batson, CEO of Hattiesburg Clinic.
The people vaccinated will have to return to the community center in three weeks to get a second dose.
