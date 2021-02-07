MDOC launches recruitment drive for new corrections officers

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Officials with the Mississippi Department of Corrections are making their way across the state, hoping to hire hundreds of new corrections officers.
MDOC has launched a recruitment drive.
The goal is to hire about 700 new officers in the next six weeks.
Saturday, agency officials were at several locations across the state, meeting job candidates.
Among the places they stopped was the Petal Walmart.
“It’s replacing attrition, we’ve had a lot of retirees in the last few years,” said Andrew C. Mills, superintendent of the South Mississippi Correctional Institute. “We’ve got some retirees approaching and the State has seen fit to give us a significant pay raise, it’s making us more competitive out with the market.”
Each new officer hired will go through a four-week training academy.
