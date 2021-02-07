Hub City restaurants gear up for Super Bowl Sunday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Two Hattiesburg restaurants are gearing up for the big game on Sunday, and the food is going to be hot and ready.
With any Super Bowl, the food has to be on point.
At Fairley’s Wings and More in downtown Hattiesburg, owner Nick Fairley breaks down their Super Bowl meal for the community.
“We are going to have 100 wings, with two large sides and a two-liter Coke or Sprite for 89 bucks, which is the best in town,” said Fairley. “It’s going to be good.”
Across town on W 7th Street, TwilliePhilly’s is also getting “game day ready.” Owner Twillie Philly talks about what the restaurant will have for the big game.
“What we have here is what we call our ‘Super Sampler’,” said Twillie Philly. “We have our chicken wings, chicken tenders, a little toast and, what we call our Twillie Philly Fries. We have grilled chicken, grilled shrimp, sauteed onions and peppers, covered in nacho cheese.”
When asked about who will win the Super Bowl, both owners agreed on one player winning the game.
“I’m going for [Tom] Brady. I like to see winners win, so I’m going for Brady,” Twillie Philly said.
“I’m going to have to go out for Brady on that one,” said Fairley.
Both restaurants will be open on game day to serve the community.
TwilliePhilly’s will open at noon and Fairley’s Wings and More will open at 11 a.m. on game day.
