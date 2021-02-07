Hattiesburg church raises funds by selling gumbo for Super Bowl, Mardi Gras

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - One Hattiesburg church has been making Super Bowl Sunday just a little bit more enjoyable for countless football fans for a generation.
The members of the Episcopal Church of the Ascension have been selling quarts of their home-made gumbo as a fundraiser for about 30 Super Bowls.
Saturday, the church was prepared to sell about 600 quarts, which could be served for the big game Sunday, or frozen and enjoyed for Mardi Gras instead.
The funds raised are used for the church’s outreach and mission work.
Church members also sell gumbo in November for the Thanksgiving holiday.
“We all come out and (cook) on Friday night until about 8 or 9 o’clock, and then, get up the next morning and come on down here and put it in the quarts, so, it’s a big deal,” says church member Mary Stainton.
“Last year was the best I’ve had here, so if it gets any better, I can’t stand it,” said Larry French.
He bought one quart of the gumbo.
Last November, church members prepared about 1,000 quarts for sale.
