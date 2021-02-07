Free COVID-19 vaccinations to be offered in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A free, two-day walk-in clinic providing coronavirus vaccinations will be set up at the C.E. Roy Community Center on Feb. 13-14.
The first-come, first-served clinic at 300 E. Fifth St. will be able to provide 250 vaccinations each day from noon to 5 p.m.
The service is open to those 65 years old and older, as well as those 16 years old to 64 years old “with chronic or underlying health conditions as listed by the (Mississippi State Department of Health).”
No appointment is necessary, but all participants receiving a first-dose vaccine will be given a second-dose appointment upon exit.
The clinic Is sponsored by the City of Hattiesburg, Forrest General Hospital and Hattiesburg Clinic.
