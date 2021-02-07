Early-morning fire damages old HHS gymnasium

From City of Hattiesburg Communications
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Last week, the City of Hattiesburg submitted a grant application for a planning/feasibility study to renovate the old Hattiesburg High School Gymnasium on Front Street.
Whatever the initial plans were, they might have gone up in flames Sunday morning.
Hattiesburg firefighters responded to a call about 2:15 a.m. Sunday about a fire in the 500 block of Front Street.
Upon arrival at 2:19 a.m., they found the long-vacant gymnasium across the street from Hawkins Elementary School on fire.
Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames. No injuries were reported.
The Mississippi State Fire Marshal’s office has been contacted to assist with the investigation, and they are expected on scene Monday morning to investigate the cause.
At this time, Forrest Street, between Green Street and the Family Education Center, will be closed while further evaluation is done on the building. Protective fencing has been installed.
Damage from the fire also includes power poles and lines, which has resulted in outages to a handful of nearby buildings. Mississippi Power is currently on scene to reroute and restore power to these affected buildings.
Beginning Monday, Feb. 8, school pick-up and drop-off for the Hattiesburg Public School District will occur on the Green Street side of the Hawkins Elementary campus.
The structure, built in 1937 as a Works Progress Administration project, served as the gymnasium for the old Hattiesburg High School on Main Street.
While a contributing building in the Hub City National Register District, the gymnasium itself is not listed as a Mississippi Landmark.
On Jan. 14, the City of Hattiesburg and the Hattiesburg Public School District met with the Mississippi Department of Archives & History about the potential for renovations.
Tuesday, the Hattiesburg City Council approved a $7,500 grant application for a planning/feasibility study and on Friday, the application was submitted.
