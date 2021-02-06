Rain to continue overnight Saturday

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Overnight you can expect a slight chance for a little light rain with lows in the mid-40s.
Clearing skies are expected on Sunday with highs in the low to mid-50s. Partly cloudy and chilly weather is forecasted for Sunday night with lows in the mid-30s.
Cloudy skies are predicted for Monday with highs in the mid-60s and lows in the lower 50s.
Warmer weather is on tap for Tuesday with cloudy skies and a 30 percent chance for light rain. Highs will be in the upper 60s. Mostly cloudy skies are in the cards for Tuesday night with lows in the mid-50s.
Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a 40 percent chance for showers and a possible thunderstorm. Highs will be in the upper 60s to around 70.
By Thursday there is a 70 percent chance for showers and thunderstorms with highs in the upper 60s and then turning colder with lows in the lower 40s.
Partly cloudy skies are forecast with a 30 percent chance for light rain on Friday with highs in the lower 50s. Lows Friday night will be in the lower 30s.
Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with highs in the upper 40s.
