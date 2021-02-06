MSDH: Daily COVID-19 cases rise another 1,036

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported the daily COVID-19 case count in the state had risen by more than 1,000.
MSDH reported 1,036 new COVID-19 cases and 44 additional deaths Saturday.
Twenty-four deaths were reported between Jan. 22-Feb. 5, including three in Jones County and one in Lamar County. Another 20 deaths were discovered during a review of death certificates between Dec. 24-Feb. 2, including two in each of Forrest and Jones counties and one in each of Jasper and Lamar counties.
The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since March 2020 to 280.778 and 6,266.
Positive test results may have been made during the past several days and represent individuals who became ill a week ago or more.
In the eight Pine Belt counties, 29,766 COVID-19 cases and 596 deaths have been reported:
- Covington: 2,355 cases, 73 deaths
- Forrest: 6,664 cases, 134 deaths
- Jasper: 1,983 cases, 40 deaths
- Jones: 7,467 cases, 132 deaths
- Lamar: 5,425 cases, 69 deaths
- Marion: 2,409 cases, 76 deaths
- Perry: 1,103 cases, 32 deaths
- Wayne: 2,360 cases, 40 deaths
MSDH also is reporting 238,176 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.
Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.
Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.
In the Pine Belt, tests are available at the following locations:
- SeMRHI – Beaumont Family Health Center in Beaumont
- SeMRHI – Brooklyn Family Health Center in Brooklyn
- Covington County Hospital in Collins
- Pioneer Healthcare, LLC in Collins, Columbia, Hattiesburg and Laurel
- Fast Pace Health Urgent Care in Ellisville, Columbia, Waynesboro and Wiggins
- Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg
- Cough & Fever Clinic (a service of Forrest General and Hattiesburg Clinic) in Hattiesburg
- Gentle Touch Home Care in Hattiesburg
- Maxem Health Urgent Care Hattiesburg
- SeMRHI – Minor Care Clinic in Hattiesburg
- Southeast MS Rural Health Initiative in Hattiesburg
- South Central Emergency Department in Laurel
- East Jones Family Medicine in Laurel
- Family Health Center in Laurel
- SeMRHI – Lumberton Family Health Center in Lumberton
- SeMRHI – New Augusta Family Health Center in New Augusta
- Maxem Health Urgent Care Petal
- SeMRHI – Seminary Family Health Center in Seminary
- Coastal Family Health Center in State Line
- SeMRHI – Sumrall Family Health Center in Sumrall
- Arthur E Wood Medical Clinic in Waynesboro
Health officials said patients must have symptoms of COVID-19, which include a fever of 100.4 and severe cough or chest pain, to be tested. Anyone wanting to be tested should call ahead to make arrangements first.
To date, 2,224,858 people have been tested for coronavirus in Mississippi.
