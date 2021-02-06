Jones College softball dominates season-opening DH

From Jones College Sports Information Department
EUNICE, La, (WDAM) – Jones College got the 2021 softball season off to a dominant start last week.
Starting pitchers Breley Boykin and Sterling James combined to strike out 12 and allow just four hits to help the fourth-ranked Lady Bobcats sweep defending national champion and 16th ranked Louisiana State University-Eunice.
Both victories were run-rule wins.
The season-opening victory, 8-0 in six innings, gave JC head coach Chris Robinson his 450th career win. Robinson’s record sits at 451-107 (.808) in 12 seasons.
ones ran its win streak to seven games over six-time national champion LSU-Eunice with the sweep.
Tia’Rain Saunders’ two-out, two-run single to center put JC on top 2-0 in the fourth inning.
Mycah Hall singled and eventually scored on a passed ball and Tyesha Cole added an RBI-groundout to make it 4-0 in the fifth inning.
Lauren Pope’s solo home run to left was followed by back-to-back doubles from Maycee Knight and Saunders and a solo homer from Hall broke the game wide open 8-0 in the sixth inning.
Boykin, a University of Southern Mississippi transfer, would strand two Bengals on base in the bottom half to close out a three-hit shutout with nine strikeouts in her Lady Bobcat debut.
Seven Bobcats combined for nine hits, with Saunders going 2-for-3 with three RBIs and Hall finishing 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs.
After allowing a single in the first, James did not allow a hit the final 18 batters she faced.
Cole scored on a passed ball in the first inning after drawing a walk to make it 1-0.
Saunders’ solo homer capped a three-run rally in the third inning to make the score 4-0.
LSU-Eunice got on the scoreboard in the third after taking advantage of two Bobcat errors.
A big fourth inning by JC would put the game out of reach.
Ten Bobcats came to the plate and five runs would cross on two hits and four Bengal errors.
Two runs scored an an error, Pope hit a run-scoring-single and two more crossed on errors that made it 9-1.
