Candidates file to run in Hattiesburg municipal election

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The deadline to file qualifying paperwork for municipal elections passed at 5 p.m. Friday.
Seven candidates have filed to run for Hattiesburg mayor, with another 12 filing to run for city council seats in Hattiesburg’s five wards.
According to the Hattiesburg City Clerk, the following people filed to run for mayor:
- Incumbent Mayor Toby Barker (Independent)
- Vanessa J. Jones (Democrat)
- David Breland (Democrat)
- Derrian Moye (Democrat)
- Debbie Blackston (Democrat)
- Lakeylah White (Democrat)
- Stacy L. Daniels (Democrat)
All current Hattiesburg City Council members are seeking re-election in 2021, but they will all be facing challengers.
The following have filed to run:
Ward 1
- Incumbent Councilman Jeffrey George (Republican)
- Ken Chambers (Democrat)
Ward 2
- Incumbent Councilwoman Deborah Denard Delgado (Democrat)
- Charlie “Scrap” Johnson (Democrat)
- Cedric Dallas (Democrat)
Ward 3
- Incumbent Councilman Carter Carroll (Republican)
- Picasso Nelson Sr. (Democrat)
Ward 4
- Incumbent Councilwoman Mary Dryden (Independent)
- Dave Ware (Independent)
- Brad Parker (Democrat)
Ward 5
- Incumbent Councilman Nicholas R. Brown (Democrat)
- Howard “Bama” Toler (Democrat)
Party candidates that filed statements of intent in the municipal election will now have their qualifications reviewed by their party’s executive committee to determine if the candidate is eligible to be placed on the primary ballot.
The primary election will be held on April 6 followed by the general election on June 8.
