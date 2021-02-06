Ambulance care work continues on front lines of pandemic

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Health care heroes on the front lines of the pandemic continue providing care amid new challenges. Emergency responders and employees with AAA Ambulance Care provide help to 911 calls across the Pine Belt every day.
“We deal with health care issues, we deal with potential viruses and potential exposures all the time, so our training basically prepared us for that,” paramedic David Prehn said. “Nobody is prepared for a pandemic.”
Elisabeth Pylant, Prehn’s partner in the field, said the virus changed their workload and how they prepare for emergency calls.
“On average, we’re between five and eight calls a day,” Pylant said. “At the peak of the pandemic, we did see quite a few more calls. Our biggest concern and worry was taking it home to our families.”
So like all healthcare workers, they rely on personal protective equipment.
AAA Ambulance Care CEO Chuck Carter said in the beginning, the PPE shortage was a huge issue.
“The first challenge that we faced was ensuring that we had enough PPE,” Carter said. “We use them daily, but not to the magnitude that we’re using them now.”
Prehn explained that the PPE is needed, obviously for safety, but it makes working on the move different.
“It’s already kind of interesting and challenging in the back of the ambulance,” Prehn said. “Basically, you’ve got two pairs of gloves, you’ve got a face shield on, you’ve got an extra mask on – it makes it a little tricky.”
It’s not just the paramedics in the field whose workload has been affected. Dispatchers are medically trained as well and now they must figure out if a patient is COVID positive so the response team can prepare.
Andy Geske, chief of information and technology, said dispatchers ask screening questions over the phone such as, “Do you have a fever, what exactly is your temperature if you know it? Do you have chills? Do you have shortness of breath?”
“We ask one pertinent question, which is the loss of taste and smell,” Geske said. “And we had patients that would not tell us if they were COVID positive because they were afraid we would not come – that’s never been the case.”
Emergency responders continue to pick up patients and provide initial care every day of the pandemic. And those responders are strongly encouraging people to continue wearing a mask and staying safe to minimize the spread of COVID-19.
