‘All over people are just showing their love’: Grieving Boutte family feeling the love and support from community

PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - Anita Camp is the family photo keeper, and her beloved photo boxes are filled with memories of her family including her brother, Michael Boutte.
And right now, those memories are precious because the present is almost too much to bare.
“It’s very heart breaking,” said Camp. “It’s very emotional. You can’t sleep. You don’t eat. It’s just been a roller coaster.”
It was just last Monday when Lt. Boutte was shot and killed in the line of duty.
“He didn’t deserve it,” Camp said. “He was a good guy - good guy to his family, good guy to the community. And, all of a sudden, boom, he’s taken away.”
Boutte served in the U.S. Air Force and, later, in multiple law enforcement agencies from South Dakota to Diamondhead and Picayune before ending up at the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.
He loved race cars. He was the eldest of five - two brothers and two sisters.
“He told us what to do,” Camp said. “Just positive. Always the right thing.”
She said she talked to him the night before the shooting, and they said their goodbyes for what became the last time.
“I said, ‘OK, Michael. I’ll see you tomorrow.’ And tomorrow never.. never came. He was an angel. He helped anybody. No discrimination. Anybody that needed anything. .He treated people like human beings.”
And the outpouring of support from everywhere was not surprising, but it was bigger than the family anticipated.
“All over, people are just showing their love for Michael,” said her husband, Kevin Camp. “And when I had seen the line of vehicles from New Orleans - that was less than 24 hours from the time he passed away to the time they brought him back to Hancock County - almost 100 cars in convoy. I’ve never seen that.”
For his baby sister, Anitra Buckley, the loss is difficult to put into words.
“He was my everything,” she said. “Any time I wanted to talk or I needed him to help me with something, he was there. At the drop of a hat, he was there. I am so lost.”
The visitation and funeral service for Lt. Michael Boutte will take place Tuesday at the Bay St. Louis Community Center. Visitation is from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.. The funeral service will follow.
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.