African American Military History Museum continues events virtually

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Due to COVID-19, Hattiesburg’s African American Military History Museum is hosting its events virtually for the public.
Those events include storytime with a soldier, marriage and military life for Valentines and cooking with Sgt. First Class Nelson Haskin.
“This year, we are hosting all of our events virtually, and so all of them have been prerecorded and what’s really great is that you will be able to look at all of the programs at your convenience,” said Latoya Norman, general manager of the museum.
The museum is open to the public, but by appointment only for small groups.
For more information about the museum, you can visit its website or its Facebook page.
