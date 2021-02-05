USM’s Rayner named to preseason All-C-USA softball team

University of Southern Mississippi Sports Information Department
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) – University of Southern Mississippi sophomore outfielder Madison Rayner was named to the preseason 2021 All-Conference USA softball team, the league announced Thursday.
Rayner, a former Stringer High School standout, was leading the nation with six triples and hitting better than .400 when COVID-19 cut short the 2020 softball season.
She led the Lady Eagles in nearly every statistical category at the plate. Rayner hit .418 with four doubles, six triples and two home runs in 22 games. She posted career-best 10-game hitting streak.
As a freshman, Rayner hit .258, accumulating 40 hits, five doubles, a triple and two home runs.
Defensively, Rayner has recorded 87 putouts in her career while committing only two errors.
