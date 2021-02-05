USM-Rice women’s basketball games postponed

From University of Southern Mississippi Sports Information Department
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) – COVID-19 has erased two more home games from the University of Southern Mississippi 2020-21 women’s basketball schedule.
The Lady Eagles’ Conference USA games this weekend with Rice University have been postponed because of coronavirus related concerns, as well as injuries within the Lady Owls’ program.
The games in Hattiesburg were originally scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday and 4 p.m. Saturday at Reed Green Coliseum.
No makeup dates have been settled upon, but the programs will work with C-USA to possibly reschedule the contests later in the season.
