Tim’s Two Cents: WDAM anchor Karrie Leggett-Brown
This week's episode of Tim's Two Cents podcast will feature WDAM's Tim Doherty talking with WDAM evening anchor Karrie Leggett-Brown.. (Source: WDAM)
By Tim Doherty | February 5, 2021 at 10:51 AM CST - Updated February 5 at 10:58 AM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On this week’s episode of Tim’s Two Cents, we sit down with WDAM 7 evening anchor Karrie Leggett-Brown.

Leggett-Brown, a Moselle native, graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi with a degree in broadcast journalism.

Before graduation, she landed a position as a reporter/photographer for WDAM 7.

She worked her way up the ranks at the station to eventually become an evening anchor. She also acts as the medical reporter for the station’s weekly segment, “Medical Housecall.”

Leggett-Brown talks about her early days at the station, taking advantage of opportunities and the responsibility that comes with the job.

