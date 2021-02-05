It’s time to start filing income tax returns

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s tax season again, and while filing your taxes will be similar as doing so in the past, the date the Internal Revenue Service begins processing those claims has changed.
The IRS will begin process filings on Feb. 12 instead of Jan. 27, due in part to COVID-19 but also because of tax law changes made on Dec. 27 authorizing the second round of stimulus payments.
According to the IRS, stimulus payments are not considered income and no tax is owed on the money, but unemployment checks and any severance pay you may have received is taxable.
The process of filing your taxes begins with making sure you have all necessary documents available.
Jeanella Rahming, operations manager with National Tax Centers in Laurel, said you can use this short delay to gather all your paperwork together before filing.
“We know that a lot of people were out of work in 2020 due to COVID-19, and a lot of people received some of the funds that were available,” she said. “So make sure you’re waiting for your documents in the mail, specifically unemployment claims. You do have a little time to make sure you’ve received all documents in order to process your return.”
Many lives were disrupted in 2020 due to the pandemic and extra expenses may have also been incurred. Those unsure about filing their tax returns are encouraged to seek help from a tax professional.
