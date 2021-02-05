South Perry Elementary quarantines several after student tests positive for COVID-19

NEW AUGUSTA, Miss. (WDAM) - Several students are quarantined at South Perry Elementary School after a student tested positive for the coronavirus.
Students who came into contact with that student are now in quarantine.
A total of 31 students and seven faculty members are in quarantine at this time.
Perry Elementary is on an A/B hybrid schedule to help prevent the spread of the virus.
Perry County Superintendent Scott Dearman said the school is following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to keep those attending the school safe as possible.
