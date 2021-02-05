Six candidates file to run in Laurel mayoral race

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Six candidates have entered the race for Laurel mayor as the deadline for filing qualifying papers approaches.
Incumbent Mayor Johnny Magee is seeking his third term in office, but he will have a crowded field of challengers.
According to the Laurel City Clerk, the following people have qualified for the race as of 3:25 p.m. Friday:
- Mayor Johnny Magee (Democrat)
- Kim Page (Independent)
- Anthony Hudson (Independent)
- Miranda Beard (Independent)
- Horace Cochran III (Democrat)
- Ward 5 Councilman Stacy Comegys (Democrat)
The deadline to file qualifying paperwork is 5 p.m. Friday.
The primary will be held on April 6 followed by the general election on June 8.
