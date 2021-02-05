Severe weather outlook: What to expect in Pine Belt this season

PINE BELT (WDAM) - As we move into severe weather season, we want you to be weather-ready.
The National Weather Service in Mobile is working around the clock to prepare for the upcoming severe weather season.
“We’re certainly ramping up into our primary severe weather season, especially as we go later into February, March, and April,” said Jason Beaman, warning coordinator meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Mobile.
Beaman breaks down the weather pattern we are in and how it could impact us.
“Right now, we are kind of in what we call a La Niña,” Beaman said. “La Niña winters are typically dryer than normal. That’s what we’ve seen so far.”
Here’s why that’s important to the severe weather outlook.
“As we head into the spring, sometimes those La Niña dry winters can turn into active severe weather springs,” Beaman said.
Right here at home, La Niña years can be impactful for us. WDAM Chief Meteorologist Nick Lilja explains.
“In a La Niña year, those tend to be the more active severe weather seasons for us,” Lilja said. “So you can think back to 2011, 2014, 2017 to some extent, and also 2020 last year.”
Right now is time to prepare for severe weather.
“Have the NOAA weather radio, have the WDAM app on your phone so you’re pinged whenever a new watch or warning is up for your area,” Lilja said. “Down here at the First Alert Weather Service, we will always, of course, do everything we can to alert you as soon as possible when any watch or warning for our area is issued.”
For more details on weather preparedness, you can go to ready.gov or weather.gov/safety.
