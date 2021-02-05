No. 7 Jones wins 23rd consecutive home game

From Jones College Sports Information
ELLISVILLE, MIss. (WDAM) – Lekera Hughes scored a career-high 18 points – all in the first half – to help No. 7 Jones College to an 81-59 victory over Southwest Mississippi Community College Thursday night at A.B. Howard Gymnasium.
It was the 23rd straight win at home for the Bobcats (4-0).
Daisha Bradford – the reigning Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference Player of the Week – had 17 points, 16 rebounds, including 12 offensive boards, and six steals.
Hughes, an Oak Grove High School product, had four steals.
Ebony Gayden had 12 points and seven rebounds off the bench. Endia Holliday of South Jones High School added 10 points and seven rebounds. Jakayla Johnson had 10 rebounds.
The Bobcats had a huge edge on the boards, out-rebounding Southwest (1-1) by a 69-32 margin. Jones had 40 offensive rebounds. That led to a 30-8 margin on second-chance points and 46-24 edge on points in the paint.
The game was knotted 19-19 at the end of the first quarter and the Bears led 29-28 early in the second quarter.
But Jones used an 11-0 run, capped by a Gayden layup, to take command and lead 39-29. Jayla Alexander’s layup with 4 seconds showing gave Jones a 50-38 advantage going into halftime.
The Bobcats led 66-46 entering the fourth quarter and took their largest lead of the game at 74-46 with 6:56 left in the game on a Kimaya Dixon layup.
Jones made 33-of-91 shots, shooting 36 percent from the floor, and was 7-of-26 from 3-point range, hitting 27 percent of its shots beyond the arc. The Bobcats were 8-of-13 from the free throw line (62 percent.)
Mikayla Etienne led Southwest with 15 points, Sydni Tangle added 13 and Analya White had 10.
The Bears were 20-of-57 from the field (35 percent) and hit 5-of-22 from 3-point range (23 percent). Southwest was 14-of-18 from the foul line (78 percent).
Jones hosts Meridian Community College at 6 p.m. Monday. The game will air on JCJC.TV.
Southwest visits Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College on Monday.
