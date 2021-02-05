More rain expected later today in Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - We’re starting off this morning cloudy with temperatures in the mid-40s.
Our first round of rain is moving out now, but don’t put away those raincoats just yet, because more showers are expected this afternoon. Highs will top out into the low 50s this afternoon. Temperatures will fall into the mid-40s this evening. Off-and-on showers will be possible overnight. Lows will be in the low 40s.
Scattered showers will be possible across the area all day for Saturday with highs in the low 50s.
Sunday is looking better with sunshine and highs topping out in the low 60s.
Monday and Tuesday will be warm with highs soaring into the upper 60s for both days with partly to mostly cloudy skies.
Showers will return to the area late next week. Next weekend will be worth watching as models continue to show a big shot of arctic air moving into the southeast. This is not set in stone just yet, but if it does materialize, we could be looking at some of the coldest air we have seen this season!
