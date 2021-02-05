Laurel native BoPete Keyes set to play for Chiefs in Super Bowl LV

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - From the 2016 MHSAA 5A State Championship game to Super Bowl LV, Laurel native and Chiefs cornerback BoPete Keyes will represent the Pine Belt on the game’s biggest stage in Tampa this Sunday evening.
In 2020, the former Tulane standout was drafted by Kansas City in the seventh round.
The 23-year-old played in eight games in his rookie year and recorded eight tackles.
Keyes helped lead Laurel High School to the state championship game in 2016, where the Golden Tornadoes fell to West Point.
The Chiefs will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday at 5:30 p.m.
