Laurel Fire Dept. extinguishes early morning apartment fire

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Fire Department extinguished a fire at an apartment building early Friday morning.
Firefighters responded to the blaze at 746 East Elmo Street around 12:23 a.m.
Laurel Fire Chief Leo Brown said heavy flames were visible from the building when firefighters arrived, and three engines were dispatched.
All residents of the multi-unit apartment complex were out of the building.
Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire in about an hour and keep it contained to just the front of the building.
Of the six apartments in the building, five sustained damage from heavy smoke and heat. One apartment bathroom was destroyed.
Brown said the cause of the fire is under investigation.
