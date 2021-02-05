Diaz scores twice to lift USM over Nicholls State, 2-0

From University of Southern Mississippi Sports Information Department
THIBODAUX, La. (WDAM) – Ariel Diaz scored a pair of goals in the second half Wednesday to lead the University of Southern Mississippi to a 2-0 season-opening women’s soccer victory at Nicholls State University.
USM (1-0) opened the year with a victory for the second time in the last three seasons.
The game was scoreless at the break before Diaz, a senior from Lubbock, Texas, found the back of the net twice.
USM took 27 shots, with 17 on-goal. Nicholls (0-1) managed just six shots..
Senior Kendell Mindnich, who played the entire 90 minutes, had to tun away just two shots.
USM remains on the road, heading to Mobile, Ala., Sunday, Feb. 14, to visit the University of South Alabama.
