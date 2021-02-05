Covington hospital to host additional drive-thru for second COVID shot

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Local residents who received an initial Moderna vaccine for COVID-19 during a drive-thru vaccine clinic at Covington County Hospital last month are being urged to return for a second drive-thru clinic next Friday.
The hospital is preparing to administer about 350 second doses of the vaccine during that event.
It will take place at the hospital on Feb. 12 from 8 a.m.-12 p.m.
The vaccine has been given to people 65 and over or those with underlying health issues.
The clinic is only for those who received a first dose of the vaccine in January.
A second dose is required for the Moderna vaccine to be effective.
