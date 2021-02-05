Covington Co. cleanup Sat. expands to other parts of Dist. 5

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A volunteer trash cleanup scheduled Saturday morning for three communities in District 5 of Covington County has expanded to new parts of that district.
Volunteers in the Rocky Valley and Providence communities are joining those in the Old Hopewell, New Hopewell and Shady Oak areas for that event, according to District 5 supervisor Arthur Keys.
The cleanup is targeting trash and other debris that has accumulated along many county roads.
Meanwhile, District 4 supervisor Fenton Pope says he’ll meet with residents in his district next week to arrange a clean up in that community.
Pope says a volunteer clean up could happen in District 4 as early as next weekend.
And Board of Supervisors attorney Tommy Rogers says he’s looking into whether the county can legally establish a reward for residents who provide information to county officials about those who are seen littering in the community.
Covington County recently increased fines for littering from $250 to $500.
