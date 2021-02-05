Co-Lin holds off PRCC women, 63-60, Thursday

From Pearl River Community College Communications for Athletics Department
WESSON, Miss. (WDAM) — The Pearl River Community College women’s basketball team saw Copiah-Lincoln Community College hit four free throws in the final seconds Thursday night to hold off the Lady Wildcats 63-60.
PRCC (1-3) stayed with the unbeaten Wolves (3-0) most of the evening, forging ties at the end of the first and third quarters.
The fourth quarter was primarily a one-possession affair until the end.
Two free throws by Brandy Scott and a basket by Otashae Burrage pulled the Lady Wildcats to within 57-56 with 25 seconds left in the game.
But the Lady Wolves hit their foul shots in the end, with Derrica Gilbert hitting a pair with 2 seconds to play for the final margin.
Gilbert finished with a game-high 21 points for the Lady Wolves.
“We competed extremely hard,” PRCC head coach Scotty Fletcher said. “We didn’t execute to the best of our abilities, but we battled for 40 minutes and I’m proud of that. We’re in this thing together to get better and there are some things we have to do better.
“We had too many turnovers (Thursday), but we did execute that better in the second half. The stat that stood out to me was that Co-Lin shot 40 free throws tonight. It takes a commitment from everybody to overcome the adversity you face and these are the experiences that we need in order to get better.”
Ty’Mesha Reed led PRCC with 17 points.
“In the second half, Ty ran the point like we needed her to,” Fletcher said. “She looked comfortable and made some good steals and passes.”
Bryanna Taylor added 12 for the Lady Wildcats.
“Bryanna has a lot of great qualities,” Fletcher said. “You can tell she is committed. She did a good job on the glass and did well shooting free throws. She’s going to continue to get better.”
The Lady Wildcats return to Marvin R. White Coliseum to welcome Hinds Community College at 6 p.m. Monday.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.