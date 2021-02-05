Carey seizes 2-1 win over Southeastern in overtime

From William Carey College Sports Information
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM). – Ana Paula Santos scored the game-winning goal in overtime as William Carey University defeated Southeastern University 2-1 Thursday night at Crusader Field.
Southeastern (13-1-1) suffered its first loss of the season as Carey (3-0-1) remained unbeaten.
The Fire took a 1-0 lead 88 seconds into the game on a goal from Makayla Peddycoart.
Carey had numerous scoring chances in the final 20 minutes of the first half, but was unable to find the net as it went into the break down a goal.
WCU kept up the pressure in the second half from the start, with Marina Sonet scoring on a pass from Maria Corral Pinon to tie the game in the 51st minute.
Carey outshot Southeastern 12-4 in the second half, but the score remained 1-1 after regulation.
In overtime, Pinon picked up her second assist of the game, finding Santos, who knocked in the game winner.
The Lady Crusaders travel to Shreveport, La., Wednesday to take on Oklahoma Wesleyan University.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.