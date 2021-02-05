Bond denied for Jones County capital murder suspect

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A man charged with capital murder will remain in jail after making his initial court appearance in Jones County Justice Court Friday.
Justice Court Judge David Border denied bond for 27-year-old Luis Sandoval during his initial court appearance.
Sandoval is accused of shooting 27-year-old Efrain Ortiz several times at a mobile home park on Bush Dairy Road Monday morning. Ortiz died later that day at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel.
A manhunt ensued following the shooting and ended Tuesday afternoon when Louisiana State Troopers captured Sandoval in Tangipahoa Parish.
Jones County Sheriff’s deputies returned Sandoval to Jones County Thursday after Sandoval waived his right to an extradition hearing.
Sgt. J.D. Carter, an investigator with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, said that the investigation will continue, but now the process of getting a conviction begins.
“This is not the end of the investigation,” Carter said. “I know it may feel like it’s going to be a slowdown from here, which is just the process of the justice system.”
We are thankful for the U.S. Marshals and surrounding agencies and the Louisiana State Police for working with us to obtain an extradition order for him.”
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement also placed a detainer on Sandoval, which is a written request to local law enforcement agencies to detain an individual for an additional 48 hours after being released.
Sandoval is currently being held at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility.
