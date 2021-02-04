USM Veterans Center gets $10K grant for food gift cards

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Center for Military Veterans, Service Members and Families at the University of Southern Mississippi has a new way to help veterans get nutritious food.
The center is providing dozens of gift cards for military students and veterans, which will be used at Corner Market.
Each card is valued at $150 and they’re funded with a new grant from the Bob Woodruff Foundation and Craig Newmark Philanthropies. It’s also part of a collaboration with the Mississippi Community Veterans Engagement Board (CVEB).
“We actually received a $10,000 donation to fight veteran food insecurity,” said Michael McGee, veterans outreach coordinator for the USM Center for Military Veterans, Service Members and Families. “Now, that’s not just dealing with hunger, but it deals with hunger also, but it most typically, it deals more with the availability of quality, high-quality food.”
Meanwhile, construction continues on the new Southern Miss Center for Military Veterans, Service Members and Families on Pearl Street.
Work began about three months ago on the 5,500 square foot facility.
It’s scheduled for completion in September.
It’s privately funded through the USM Foundation.
