USM Veterans Center establishing memorial scholarship for longtime Hattiesburg physician

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi Center for Military Veterans, Service Members and Families is establishing an annual scholarship in memory of longtime Hattiesburg physician and veteran Ronald Lubritz.
Funeral services were held Wednesday for Lubritz, who was a dermatologist and former U.S. Army colonel who served in the National Guard and Army Reserve.
He died last Sunday.
The scholarship will help a USM military student in a pre-med curriculum.
You can donate to the scholarship through the USM Foundation.
Lubritz practiced medicine in South Mississippi for more than 60 years.
