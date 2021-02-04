USM online degree program gets high ranking from U.S. News & World Report

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - An online degree program at the University of Southern Mississippi has been ranked as the best in Mississippi and among the top 40 in the country.
USM’s online bachelor’s degree in business has been named No. 1 in the state and No. 39 in the nation by U.S. News & World Report.
It’s the first year for that publication to rank baccalaureate-level online courses in business.
USM’s online master’s degree in Business administration ranked 94th best in the nation.
“It’s been a labor of love,” said Bret Becton, dean of the College of Business and Economic Development at Southern Miss. “The degree has been around for quite a while, but this was the first time that U.S. News & World Report ranked those kinds of programs, so we were very happy that we were in the top 40.”
U.S. News & World Report also ranked USM’s online bachelor’s degree programs at No. 75 nationally.
The university’s bachelor’s degree programs for veterans ranked No. 50 in the country.
Both of those rankings were best among Mississippi universities.
