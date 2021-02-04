USM Graduate School to waive 2022 spring semester program test requirements

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi Graduate School will waive Graduate Record Exam and Graduate Management Admissions Test requirements for many spring 2022 graduate program applications.
USM Graduate School used test waivers over the last year for most graduate applications to assist applicants faced with challenges accessing graduate or professional admission testing due to restrictions and closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
An English proficiency exam is still required for international applicants, but USM International Admissions will continue to accept the International Test of English Proficiency, which currently offers at-home testing. Scores of 4.0 will be accepted to meet USM’s English proficiency requirement.
Below is a list of programs that will require standardized exam scores for the spring 2022 semester. All other programs will continue to waive standardized exam requirements:
- Master of Public Health: GRE
- Nurse anesthesia: GRE
- Doctor of Audiology Au. D.: GRE
- Speech Language Pathology M.S.:
- Educational Studies and Research M.S.: GRE
- Education (Research, Evaluation, Statistics and Assessment): Ph.D.
- Higher Education Administration Ph.D.: GRE
- Special Education M.S.: Praxis II
- Special Education Ph. D.: GRE
- Dyslexia Therapy Education M.Ed.: GRE or Praxis II
- Educational Administration M.Ed.: GRE or Praxis II
- Educational Administration Ed.S.: GRE or Praxis II
- Educational Administration Ed.D.: GRE or Praxis II
- Educational Curriculum and Instruction M.Ed.: GRE or Praxis II
- Biological Science M.S.: and Ph.D.: GRE
- Biomedical Science M.S.: GRE, MCAT (Medical College Admissions Test) or DAT (Dental Admission Test)
- Environmental Science M.S.: GRE, MCAT or DAT
- Geography M.S.: GRE
- Geology M.S.: GRE
- Geographic Information Technology Certificate: GRE
- Medical Laboratory Science M.S.: GRE
- History M.A., M.S. and Ph.D.: GRE
- Criminal Justice and Forensic Science: GRE, GMAT, MAT (Miller Analogies Test) or LSAT (Law School Admissions Test)
- Chemistry M.S. and Ph.D.: GRE
For more information about USM graduate programs and admissions requirements, contact USM Graduate School at (601) 266-4369, email graduateschool@usm.edu or visit here.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.