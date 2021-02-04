USM football finishes off 2021 signing class

HATTIESBURG, Miss. _ University of Southern Mississippi football coach Will Hall wrapped up Wednesday his first sighing class at the helm of the Golden Eagles.
But as important as the development of the new faces that Hall and his staff brought into the program will be, the familiar faces of the 2020 senior class who decided to spend another season in black and gold may be even more important in the short term.
Of the 16 seniors/graduate students listed on USM’s roster at the end of the convoluted 2020 football season, a dozen have indicated they intend to use the extra year of eligibility granted by the National Collegiate Athletic Association to return to the Golden Eagles.
“It’s great,” Hall said. “The COVID year and those guys being able to come back allows us to inherit a program that will be at 85 scholarships, which is a huge advantage.”
USM capped a 15-man signing class Wednesday that included 10 high school seniors and five transfers with the signings of Madison (Ala.) Bob Jones High School center Drew Lawson and Demopolis (Ala.) High School safety Jay Jones.
The 6-foot-2, 300-pound Lawson fills a need with the expected departure of center Trace Clopton. Hall said Clopton is expected to graduate in May and then join the Air Force.
“He’s always wanted to fly,” Hall said of Clopton.
Lawson, a second-team Class 7A All-State selection, recorded 31 pancake blocks and did not allow a sack during his senior season.
The 6-3, 200-pound Jones was a Class 5A All-State selection by the Alabama Sportswriters Association and ranked among the top 40 players in Alabama by 247.com
The return of the senior class not only will bolster the overall numbers the Golden Eagles will put on the field for spring practice, but provide experience and depth, particularly along the lines on both sides of the football.
Five offensive linemen, Arvin Fletcher; Bryce Foxworth; Tre Johnson; Tanner Hawthorne; and Khaliqua Washington are expected to return, while the defensive line will welcome back D’Mikal Chesser and Eriq Kitchen.
Also expected back: linebacker Swayze Bozeman; tight end Grayson Gunter; long snapper Justin Hulett; defensive back Josh Perry; and running back Kevin Perkins.
The four seniors departing were quarterback Jack Abraham, receivers Barrett Barham and Tim Jones and safety Ky’el Hemby.
Hall said Barham is on track to graduate in May and wants to get into coaching. Jones and Hemby have their sights set on a shot at professional football. Abraham had opted out at USM down the stretch of the 2020 season and eventually transferred to Mississippi State University.
Another player with eligibility remaining who has decided not to return was quarterback Tate Whately, Hall said.
“He’ll graduate in May, and he’s just ready to move on with his life,” Hall said.
The returning seniors will be joined this spring by four of the five transfers in the 2021 signing class, including former University of Mississippi defensive backs Jay Stanley and Lakevias Daniel, former University of Louisville quarterback Tee Webb and former University of Missouri defensive lineman Montra Edwards
Hall said the fifth transfer, defensive end Everitt Cunningham, was finishing his degree requirements this spring at the University of Memphis and intends to join the Golden Eagles this summer.
One of the high school signees, receiver Jeremiah Robinson of Petal High School, graduated early and will take part in spring practice.
The rest of the high school signees are expected to join the program this summer.
Hall said spring practice will open Feb. 23 and run five consecutive weeks to March 27. The closed practices will be held Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.
