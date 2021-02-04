Stepmother sentenced to life in prison over death of toddler

CLAIBORNE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A judge sentenced T’Kia Bevily to life in prison without parole.
The sentence was given after District Attorney Daniella Shorter’s decision not to seek the death penalty.
Bevily was convicted of capital murder for the October 2017 death of 14-month-old Jurayah Smith.
Bevily is Smith’s stepdaughter. The toddler’s father, Morris Bevily, is also charged with murder.
Morris Bevily was originally scheduled to stand trial this week, but that did not happen. Shorter did not specify why the trial did not start.
Morris and T’Kia Bevily were charged with the murder in 2019.
