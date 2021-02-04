SBA loans to reduce future property damage available to those affected by Hurricane Zeta

ATLANTA, Miss. (WDAM) - The U.S. Small Business Administration announced Thursday that disaster loans to help prevent future property damage are available to Mississippi businesses and residents who suffered property damage during Hurricane Zeta on Oct. 28-29.
Businesses of all sizes, private nonprofits, homeowners and renters can apply for the low-interest disaster program for physical damage, which may include additional money for improvements to protect property in the future.
Improvements may include elevation, a storm shelter or safe room, hurricane straps and shutters, a sump pump, French drain or retaining wall.
You can apply online at DisasterLoan.sba.gov. You can also call toll-free at 800-621-3362.
The filing deadline for physical property damage in March 1, and the deadline to return economic injury applications is Oct. 1.
