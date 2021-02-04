Pearl River rounds out 2021 signing class

“We are excited to get Matthew on campus and get him plugged into our program,” offensive line coach David Chatham said. “Matthew is a very explosive and experienced lineman who will add depth to our group immediately. He is also a player who understands the culture that we want to create here so he will fit seamlessly into our program. His high school O-line coach, Sam Huff, is one of the best in the state and has players sprinkled in programs all over the Southeast, so he will be ready to play day one.”