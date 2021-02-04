Overnight cold front coming with expected rain

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - We’re starting off this morning chilly with temperatures in the upper 30s. Today will start off with some sunshine but clouds will take over by lunchtime, leaving us mostly cloudy later today. Highs will top out into the upper 60s this afternoon. Temperatures will fall into the mid-60s this evening. Rain will move in between 9 p.m. - 3 a.m. overnight as a cold front swings through the area. Lows overnight will be in the low 40s.
A few showers will linger into early Friday morning. Skies will be cloudy all day long and we could see another batch of showers move through during the afternoon hours on Friday. Highs will only be in the low 50s.
This weekend will be cool with highs only reaching the 50s for highs. Expect cloudy skies and a few showers to be possible for both Saturday and Sunday.
Next week will be a rollercoaster. Highs will be in the upper 60s to start the week. Models are showing that there is a decent shot of an arctic blast arriving by the end of next week. It’s something that we will keep an eye on.
