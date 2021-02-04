Overnight cold front coming with expected rain

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - We’re starting off this morning chilly with temperatures in the upper 30s. Today will start off with some sunshine but clouds will take over by lunchtime, leaving us mostly cloudy later today. Highs will top out into the upper 60s this afternoon. Temperatures will fall into the mid-60s this evening. Rain will move in between 9 p.m. - 3 a.m. overnight as a cold front swings through the area. Lows overnight will be in the low 40s.