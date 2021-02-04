1,210 new COVID-19 cases, 24 deaths reported in Miss. Thurs.

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state has risen to 278,500.
MSDH reported 1,210 COVID-19 cases and 24 additional deaths on Thursday, bringing the state total to 278,532 cases and 6,182 deaths.
Two deaths were reported from the Pine Belt Thursday as both Forrest and Jones counties each reported one.
Positive test results may have been made during the past several days and represent individuals who became ill a week ago or more.
In the 8 Pine Belt counties, 29,973 COVID-19 cases and 583 deaths have been reported:
- Covington: 2,339 cases, 73 deaths
- Forrest: 6,582 cases, 131 deaths
- Jasper: 1,960 cases, 39 deaths
- Jones: 7,371 cases, 125 deaths
- Lamar: 5,361 cases, 67 deaths
- Marion: 2,934 cases, 76 deaths
- Perry: 1,094 cases, 32 deaths
- Wayne: 2,332 cases, 40 deaths
MSDH also is reporting over 222,812 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.
Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.
Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state.
Health officials said patients must have symptoms of COVID-19, which include a fever of 100.4 and severe cough or chest pain, to be tested. Anyone wanting to be tested should call ahead to make arrangements first.
To date, more than 2,224,858 people have been tested for coronavirus in Mississippi.
