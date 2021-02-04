New animal shelter in Petal finding homes for homeless pets

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Volunteers at a new animal shelter in the Sunrise Community of Petal hope they can make a difference in their community by finding permanent homes for homeless dogs and cats.
New Hope Animal Rescue Center opened a couple of months ago and the facility has already taken in dozens of pets needing forever homes.
Founder and shelter director Jessie Cardona says she’s working with a couple of local veterinarians to get medical care for the animals she takes in.
And she says an out-of-state transport service is helping her move pets into permanent homes.
Next month, the shelter will host a fundraising event at Hinton Park.
If you’d like to help with donations or volunteering, you can call 601-596-7610 or you can go to the shelter’s Facebook page.
