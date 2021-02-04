A massive haul for Gulf Coast on NSD

PERKINSTON, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi Gulf Coast signed another strong recruiting class Wednesday on National Signing Day 2021, adding 28 players to its roster.
“It’s a fantastic job by all of our coaches,” Gulf Coast coach Jack Wright said. “We definitely took care of needs and felt like we got the best guys on the board at several positions. It’s probably the strongest class we’ve had in my four signing days from top to bottom.”
In addition, Wright announced nine other players who enrolled at Gulf Coast in the spring and will take part in spring conditioning and practices.
- Navarion Benson Crystal Springs 6′1 160
- Ty Blanch Grenada 6′0 160
- Jordan Harvey Velma Jackson 6′3 195
- Josh Phillips Grenada 6′3 205
- Keon Preyor Oak Grove 6′0 180
- Chandler Williams Ridgeland 5′10 170
- Levi Wyatt Holmes County 6′1 175
- Scott Burton Parklane 6′2 232
- Tyjuan Keyes West Jones 6′1 240
- Keenan Landry Jennings 6′3 315
- Zion Nason Ridgeland 6′3 260
- Keith Williams Clinton 6′3 255
- Ricardo Williams Provine 6′3 260
- Greg Fortenberry Columbia 5′10 234
- Dylan Wasson Germantown 6′1 165
- Kylen Armstead West Point 6′4 220
- Ishmael Naylor Kemper County 6′0 210
- Zy Crisler Copiah Academy 6′6 360
- Peyton Davidson Quitman 6′9 340
- George Drake Madison-Ridgeland Academy 6′3 330
- Camron Richardson Madison Central 6′2 315
- Xavier Evans Laurel 5′8 185
- Jamarcus Jones Union 6′4 215
- Travis Crum Daphne 6′3 185
- Jonathan Harris Petal 6′0 170
- K.J. Johnson Laurel 6′3 186
- Keymari Odum Ridge 5′8 170
- Antrelle Sims Wesson 5′10 165
- Austin Davidson West Lauderdale 6′3 195
- Rico Dorsey Presbyterian Christian 5′10 170
- Leviticus Madison Meridian 6′3 350
- Jason Munoz St. Thomas Aquinas 6′3 243
- Joseph Perryman Madison Central 6′1 201
- Josiah Perryman Madison Central 6′1 204
- Marquez Tatum LeFlore 6′4 265
- Kelnevious Walley Wayne County 5′11 180
- K’Nylan Willis Lumberton 6′2 160
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.