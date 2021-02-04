2 high-speed pursuits occur across Jones and Forrest counties Wednesday

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Two high-speed pursuits Wednesday afternoon led law enforcement officers from different agencies across Jones and Forrest counties.
The first pursuit started in Jones County at a Jones County Sheriff’s Department safety checkpoint in Eastabuchie. According to JCSD, a blue Ford Explorer came arrived at the checkpoint and turned around and sped away.
The driver, now identified as James Mitchell, led JCSD deputies on a high-speed pursuit down Warren Mott Parkway to Monroe Road, over Interstate 59, and continued onto Sis Hobson Road.
When arriving at the Eatonville Road intersection in Forrest County, the vehicle went through the yard of the home, and after crossing Eatonville Road, it went onto Sis Hobson Road Extension, driving through the back yards and fences of several homes before crashing into trees.
Mitchell fled on foot and was later caught and arrested on Eatonville Road by JCSD Deputy Chase Smith. He was charged with Felony Fleeing In A Motor Vehicle.
Five JCSD units were involved in the pursuit and search for the fugitive and were assisted by the Forrest County Sheriff’s Department.
Another chase began in the immediate area minutes after the first chase ended when FCSD deputies tried to stop a vehicle that fled from them.
The driver led deputies and troopers on a pursuit on Eatonville Road and eventually into Jones County along I-59 heading north, heading north before the driver executed a u-turn going south in the northbound emergency lane of I-59.
The driver continued to the Evelyn Gandy Parkway and was captured near Petal after the chase.
No JCSD vehicles were damaged, and no injuries were reported to any deputies or civilians in either chase.
