Hattiesburg extends closing times for restaurants, bars by hour

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker signed an executive order Thursday that extends mask mandates and capacity limits for the city to match state orders, but there is a change for some Hub City businesses.
Under the new order, restaurants, bars and event venues can remain open for in-house services until 11 p.m. instead of 10 p.m.
The city cited a drop in local COVID-19 hospitalizations and a downward trend in positivity rates and new positive cases for people over the age of 70 as a reason for the decision.
“Throughout this pandemic, we have made decisions based on local data and in consultation with our community’s health care leaders,” Barker said. “There have been promising downward trends in overall hospitalizations, and we feel comfortable opening up in-house dining for restaurants and bars to 11 p.m.”
Though these businesses must close for in-house services at 11 p.m., they can continue offering take-out and delivery options past this time.
The extension of the city’s mask mandate and capacity limits coincides with Gov. Tate Reeves’ order extending COVID-19 preventative measures across the state on Wednesday.
Reeves’ orders are set to expire March 3, while the city’s will now expire March 4.
“The city and its health care partners will continue monitoring hospital capacity as well as state guidelines going forward,” Barker said. “I appreciate the feedback and patience of our local bars and restaurants as we all work to find some functional normal during COVID-19.”
