Hattiesburg doctors celebrating Women Physicians Day

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Wednesday is National Women Physicians Day and WDAM caught up with one doctor in Hattiesburg who shared her inspiring journey in medicine.
Dr. Lara Otaigbe said she always wanted to go into medicine.
“I always enjoy taking care of other people I guess,” Otaigbe said. “I see myself as a helper and a carer, and so I think it’s just been a natural pathway for me.”
And it took time and hard work to get where she is today – owning and practicing at two clinics. She grew up in Nigeria where she went to school before her journey brought her here.
“I saw the different cultures in Nigeria and then made the decision to leave Nigeria for a short while,” Otaigbe said. “I really just wanted to explore, so I moved to England and had to take the exams in England and along the way got married and moved to the U.S.”
Where she is now a mentor to many of her employees at Southern Medical Family Care and Radiant Reflections Medspa.
Shemica Keeton McGill works as an office administrator and is pursuing a medical education – all while working with her mentor, Otaigbe.
“Dr. Otaigbe exemplifies a woman of determination, motivation and she exuberates faith and courage among so many people who walk on both sides of the clinic,” McGill said.
Keeton McGill said that working with Otaigbe is like working with family and someone who cares and encourages each employee’s career. Even through the pandemic, the clinics practiced telemedicine, safely serving clients without having to lay off or furlough any employees.
They both shared their advice to young girls.
“I strongly suggest they find someone who they look up to, a mentor, who they can base what they want to do, who exemplifies excellence motivation and someone who is going to be positive and support them,” Keeton McGill said.
“You show a dedication to your craft, whatever that may be, that has been my motive throughout my career: is whatever your hands find to do, do it with all your might,” Otaigbe said.
National Women Physicians Day marks the birthday of Dr. Elizabeth Blackwell – the first woman to earn a medical degree in the U.S.
